Lucy Pickett Terrell, 89, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her home. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Henry Floyd Pickett and Annie Pearl Pickett. She was a member of Yates Baptist Church in Durham. She was a graduate and class Valedictorian of Hope Valley High in 1947. She attended 1 year of college at Mars Hill before returning home to marry Jimmy Terrell, her beloved childhood sweetheart in 1949. She began working for Fidelity Bank (later became Wachovia) in 1948 in the bookkeeping department with only her High School diploma. She retired from Wachovia 44 years later as a bank vice president after managing 3 different branches. Lucy adored playing board and card games especially Bridge. She achieved the level of Life Master in duplicate bridge and continued to play up until just recently. Lucy was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy after 59 years of marriage.



Ms. Terrell is survived by her daughter, Deborah T. Griffin (Ned); son, James P. Terrell Jr. (Laurie Goodrich); grandchildren, Lee W. Griffin, Philip D. Griffin (Delaney Keefe), Elizabeth G. Brill (Tilden), Matthew T. Griffin, Andrew J. Griffin (Kelsey); great-granddaughter, Lucy Brill; brother, Richard C. Pickett (Shirley); brother, Scott Pickett (Janet); brother-in-law, Norman P. Terrell (Pat); sister-in-law, Mary Lee Pickett (Horace); and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30th at Yates Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow the services in Maplewood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Growing God's House at Yates Baptist Church: 2819 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham, NC 27707.



Published in HeraldSun on May 26, 2019