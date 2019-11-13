Home

Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
New Red Mountain Missionary Baptist Church
1401 Red Mountain Road
Rougemont, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
New Red Mountain Missionary Baptist Church
1401 Red Mountain Road
Rougemont, NC
View Map

Lucy Watson


1941 - 2019
Lucy Watson Obituary
Lucy Bullock Watson

July 22, 1941 - November 10, 2019

Durham

Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mrs. Lucy Bullock Watson, age 78, who passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

A celebration of Lucy's life will be held at New Red Mountain Missionary Baptist Church, 1401 Red Mountain Road, Rougemont, North Carolina, 27572 on Saturday, November 16th; Family Visitation at 12:00 noon and Life Celebration Service at 1:00 p.m.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 13, 2019
