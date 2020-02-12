|
Luetta Walker Leggett
June 27, 1924 - February 7, 2020
Durham
Luetta Walker (Sis) Leggett was born in Rockingham, NC. She is a 1944 graduate of Hillside High School. She was married to the late Robert Lee Leggett for 44 years.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 15, 2020 at 12 noon at Union Baptist Church 904 N. Roxboro St. in Durham. The family will receive friends an half hour before the service.
Luetta is survived by her son, Warren (Lois) of Lewisville, NC.
Services entrusted to Ellis D. Jones & Sons. Condolences may be sent at www.ellisdjones.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 12, 2020