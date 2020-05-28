Mrs. Lula Mae Copeland
October 2, 1935 - May 22, 2020
Durham
Mrs. Lula M. Copeland, 84, died Friday, May 22, 2020. There will be a service for family on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. Entombment at Markham Memorial Gardens will follow. Masks are required for the service.
Published in Herald Sun on May 28, 2020.