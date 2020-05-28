Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Lula Mae Copeland



October 2, 1935 - May 22, 2020



Durham



Mrs. Lula M. Copeland, 84, died Friday, May 22, 2020. There will be a service for family on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. Entombment at Markham Memorial Gardens will follow. Masks are required for the service.



