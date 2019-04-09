Luther E. Jackson



Durham



Luther E. Jackson, 76, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Duke University Hospital. He was born in Vance Co., the son of the late Marvin Luther Jackson and Ada Bell Ellington Hill. In addition to his parents, Mr. Jackson was also predeceased by his step-father, Robert Hill; brother, James Jackson; and son, James Bradley Powell.



Mr. Jackson was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was a retired Certified Public Housing Manager.



Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife of 21 years, Barbara Scoggins Jackson; children, Kent Jackson, Sue P. Coldwell, Vivian Whitman (Jack), Joseph Scott Powell, John Powell (Ashley); daughter-in-law, Mary Powell; brother, Lester Hill (Gloria); 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Guess Road Baptist Church with Rev. Daniel Tilley officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow the services at Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.



Flowers are acceptable or the family request that memorial donations be made to Guess Road Baptist Church: 3102 Guess Rd., Durham, NC 27705.



Flowers are acceptable or the family request that memorial donations be made to Guess Road Baptist Church: 3102 Guess Rd., Durham, NC 27705.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.