|
|
Lydia Enoch Johnson
Durham
Ms. Lydia Enoch Johnson, 80, went home to glory on March 23, 2019, after a long illness. Viewing on Friday, 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at Holloway Memorial Funeral Home, Durham, NC 27713. Services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Southside Church of Christ, Durham, NC 27713 at 2:00 PM. The family will receive visitors at 1:00 PM at the church. Condolences and prayers may be sent to Lydia Johnson C/O daughter: Suzanne Whitted, 2415 Lindmont Ave., Durham, NC 27704.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 29, 2019