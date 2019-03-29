Home

Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc
2502 Hwy 55
Durham, NC 27713
(919) 598-8496

Lydia Enoch Johnson

Lydia Enoch Johnson Obituary
Lydia Enoch Johnson

Durham

Ms. Lydia Enoch Johnson, 80, went home to glory on March 23, 2019, after a long illness. Viewing on Friday, 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at Holloway Memorial Funeral Home, Durham, NC 27713. Services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Southside Church of Christ, Durham, NC 27713 at 2:00 PM. The family will receive visitors at 1:00 PM at the church. Condolences and prayers may be sent to Lydia Johnson C/O daughter: Suzanne Whitted, 2415 Lindmont Ave., Durham, NC 27704.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 29, 2019
