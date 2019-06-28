|
Lydia Lane Herndon "Penny"
Durham
Lydia Lane Herndon "Penny", 80, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Fred Coombs Anders and Lydia Lane Anders.
Mrs. Herndon is survived by daughters, Phylis H. Larkins and husband Jeff, Amy H. Hughes and husband Ray; sons, Philip D. Herndon and fiancée Sarah Davis, Edgar W. Herndon, III "Tripp" and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Philip Herndon, Jr. and wife Janelle, Bo Larkins and wife Amber, Lydia Larkins, Christopher Herndon and Jennifer Herndon, Anna, Caroline and Claire Hughes; great-grandchildren, Greyson Herndon, Warner and Scarlett Larkins; and loving companion, Bob Baker. Bob reminded us that Penny was "universally known as the sweetest woman on earth," a feeling anyone that met her agreed with.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, June 30 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:15 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on June 28, 2019