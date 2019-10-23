Home

Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
Lynda Faye Jones Mitchell


1943 - 2019
Lynda Faye Jones Mitchell Obituary
Lynda Faye Mitchell

DURHAM

Ms. Lynda Faye Jones Mitchell, 76, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019.

Ms. Mitchell was born on July 30, 1943 to Elwood and Mae Jones in Durham, NC. Lynda worked for the Lions Club for over 20 years and was a member of Page Road Baptist Church. She enjoyed doing crafts and loved her dog, Mugsy. Lynda was a loving mother and grandmother.

Ms. Mitchell was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Elwood Jones, Jr.; and sisters, Eleanor Walters, and Phyllis Hendley. She is survived by her son, Phil Mitchell (Charlene) of Hurdle Mills, NC; and grandchildren, Philip Mitchell, Jr. (Lindsey) of Mebane, NC, Miranda Mitchell of Morehead City, NC, and Brandon Mitchell (Hailey) of Timberlake, NC.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Duke Hospice and Home Care at 4321 Medical Park Dr. #101, Durham, NC 27704.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 23, 2019
