Lynne Dilts
November 13, 1935 - December 2, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Lynne Sherrerd Dilts, 85, died on December 2, 2020 in her Durham home after a brief bout with cancer. Born in Pinehurst, NC, Lynne was the younger child of Sydney Donald Sherrerd and Virginia Burrage Sherrerd. She was a graduate of St. Anne's-Belfield (formerly St. Anne's School) and Bryn Mawr College.
Lynne's family was always her main focus. She married in 1968 the love of her life, Charlie (who pre-deceased her in April of 2020), and they raised three daughters, Lisa, Fran, and Margaret. She supported her children as tutor, helper, and encourager; and by volunteering countless hours to their schools.
Lynne was an active communicant of St. Philip's Episcopal Church in both the Altar Guild and with the Episcopal Church Women. She also volunteered on the Board of the Durham Mental Health Association as well as with her neighborhood homeowners' association.
An enthusiastic tennis player at Hope Valley Country Club, Lynne forged many lifelong friendships on those courts. She was a voracious reader, which contributed to her talent completing NYT crossword puzzles with astonishing speed and accuracy. Lynne was a fierce and boisterous competitor at bridge, cribbage, and backgammon, spending many a night crowded around a card table with friends and family.
An intrepid and curious traveler, some of Lynne's favorite times were spent exploring the world with her husband, their children and close friends. She frequently referenced the rich variety of adventures they experienced, including and perhaps especially their year in Spain. Still, one of their favorite places was the NC coast, where she made many memories surf fishing, feeding the seagulls, and admiring the sunsets with loved ones and a cocktail.
Lynne is predeceased by both her parents, her older brother, George Sherrerd, III and her husband, Charles R. Dilts. She is survived by three children: Lisa Katherine Dilts of Durham, Fran Dilts Wescott (Richard "Dusty") of Durham, and Margaret Dilts Kollias (Zacharias "Zack") of Atlanta, GA, four grandchildren: Athanasios Zacharias "Tommy" Kollias, Kristopher Charles "Kris" Kollias, Margie Lynne "Mellie" Wescott, and Charles Grimes "Charlie" Wescott.
A celebration of life will be arranged for later in 2021. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made either to the Altar Guild of St. Philip's Episcopal Church, www.stphilipsdurham.org
, or to the Island Cat Allies, www.islandcatallies.com
, in honor of Lynne S. Dilts.
Arrangements are by First Cremation Society. Online condolences may be made to www.firstcremation.com