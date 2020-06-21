Madison Howell Crum



Hillsborough



Madison Howell Crum of Hillsborough, died on June 17, 2020, Born in Durham, he was the son of the late Mason and Katherine Howell Crum and was pre-deceased by three sisters Francis Crum Munroe, Patricia Crum Morris and Mary Crum Stull. He was also pre-deceased by his first wife Betty Jean McHone and the most recent love us his life, his recently deceased wife Geraldine Moorefield. He's also pre-deceased by one grandchild, Mary Katherine Crum. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and the Korean War. He was a member of Hillsborough United Methodist Church.



Mr. Crum is survived by his sister Katharine Irwin Tullis and his children Mason Crum (Kim) and Madison Howell Crum Jr. (Julia) both of New Bern, NC; Janet Sparks (Roger) of Durham, NC; Al Gravitte of Orange Park, Florida; and Kim Biddix (Bill) of Lake Wylie, SC. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Catherine Stephens (Jordan); Madison James Crum; adison Andrew Crum; Molly Ruth Crum; Scottie Johnson (Will); and Mary Matthew Sparks (William Blackwell). He is also survived by five great grandchildren, Sampson Crum, Claire Johnson, Chloe Johnson, Tyler Stephens and James Stephens.



A memorial service will be held in the future at a not yet determined date



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hillsborough UMC, 130 West Tryon Street, Hillsborough NC 27278.



