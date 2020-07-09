1/1
Major Geer Jr.
Major William Geer Jr.

April 13, 1969 - July 2, 2020

Knoxville, TN- formerly of Chapel Hill, NC

Major William Geer Jr. born April 13, 1969 to the late Major William Geer Sr. and surviving mother Betty Baldwin Geer. Major passed on July 2, 2020 of heart complications. He leaves to cherish his memories two children: Chanler Obray Geer and Jalen Conley Geer and ex-wife Kelly Marie Geer. A brother Edwin Conley Geer (Rachel), three nephews: Tayshawn Jonathan Geer, Christopher William Geer and Kendal Mason Geer. An honorary sister: Christine B. Smith (Roy), Nieces Laynie Smith, Eva Smith, and Zoe Smith and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing of the body will be at Jones Funeral Home of Chapel Hill, NC from 10am-12 noon on Saturday July 11, 2020 with graveside rites at 12:30 pm at Westwood Cemetery in Carrboro, NC. Arrangements made by Jones Funeral Home of Chapel Hill, NC

Published in Herald Sun from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
12:00 - 09:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home Inc
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bridgewater Event Center
JUL
9
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Bridgewater Event Center
JUL
11
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
JUL
11
Interment
12:30 PM
Westwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home Inc
112 S Graham St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 967-3288
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
Condolences- To the Geer family, Betty, Ed, Chanler, Jalen, and Kelly, we are so sorry for your loss. I know your pain and can feel your pain. Your son, brother, father, and husband was so loved by the West Family. Our family will be keeping your family in our thoughts and prayers. Know that the West family is near for any support that you need during this difficult time. We loved Major.
West Family
Friend
July 8, 2020
Glad I had the pleasure of meeting this Brother years ago when we were young lads. Rest In Heaven my Brother.

Maurice Mckissick
Maurice Mckissick
Friend
July 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Met Major at Regions Bank. He was a good man, always willing to help. Will be truly missed.
Florence Fenderson and Family
Acquaintance
July 8, 2020
I knew Major and all of the ETSU ball players from their time in johnson city, we all played ball together at Kiwanis park. Best group of young men I have ever seen come to this community. Major was a great person to be around and very friendly. My prayers go out to all his family and friends. Rest in peace my friend. He is in God's loving hands. Lynn Bachman
Lynn Bachman
Friend
July 8, 2020
Major meant so much to me! He helped me with starting up my business
10 years ago. He was truly an earthly angel. Words cannot express the the love and gratitude I have for this man. Im going to miss you Major.
Karla Justice
Volunteer Lending
Karla Justice
Friend
July 8, 2020
Major was such a angel; I meet him through Regions Bank after the lost of my father. He was so helpful & kind during a very difficult time in my life. My father though the world of him and wouldnt let anyone help him but Major. My family will be praying for the family in this difficult season. My God grant you peace that surpasses ALL understanding.
S.Stokes
July 8, 2020
I met Major at the Regions Bank Magnolia! Talking about a sweet and wonderful man!! This he was! It was devastating to see ur face here....I cant believe U are gone! Rest my friend..until we meet again! U will be missed!
Nolan and family
Friend
July 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
July 7, 2020
Condolences to your family. So sorry for your loss. Major and my brother Junebug were such good friends and now they are together again in heaven. May God bless your family during this difficult time.

Alvisa Godette
Alvisa Godette
Friend
July 6, 2020
Major was truly genuine...born 3 days after me I met Major way back in 1988 when he and my cousin Calvin played on the same etsu men's basketball team..I can truly say he hadn't changed since then when I moved to Knoxville in 1998 and we reconnected...good man..will definitely be missed by me and I'm sure a lot of others...RIP my friend...love Rob D. Mooney
Rob D. Mooney
Friend
July 6, 2020
SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. MAJOR WAS A GREAT FRIEND AND A GREATER MAN AND HE WILL BE TRULY MISSED
Brian Freeman
Friend
