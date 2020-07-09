Major William Geer Jr.



April 13, 1969 - July 2, 2020



Knoxville, TN- formerly of Chapel Hill, NC



Major William Geer Jr. born April 13, 1969 to the late Major William Geer Sr. and surviving mother Betty Baldwin Geer. Major passed on July 2, 2020 of heart complications. He leaves to cherish his memories two children: Chanler Obray Geer and Jalen Conley Geer and ex-wife Kelly Marie Geer. A brother Edwin Conley Geer (Rachel), three nephews: Tayshawn Jonathan Geer, Christopher William Geer and Kendal Mason Geer. An honorary sister: Christine B. Smith (Roy), Nieces Laynie Smith, Eva Smith, and Zoe Smith and a host of relatives and friends. Viewing of the body will be at Jones Funeral Home of Chapel Hill, NC from 10am-12 noon on Saturday July 11, 2020 with graveside rites at 12:30 pm at Westwood Cemetery in Carrboro, NC. Arrangements made by Jones Funeral Home of Chapel Hill, NC



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store