John Malcolm Livingstone



Durham



John Malcolm Livingstone of Durham, aged 63, passed away August 13 at Hock Family Pavilion with family by his side after a cheerful and courageous battle with cancer. Malcolm inspired everyone who knew him with his ability to enjoy simple pleasures in life---picking a fresh tomato, watching dogs play, or enjoying a cup of coffee outside while listening to the birds sing.



A passionate lifelong learner, Malcolm had an impressive knowledge of the human and natural world, including boats and sailing, history and anthropology, fishing and camping, foods and cooking, adventuring and marksmanship, and animal behavior. He retained fond memories of teen years spent camping in Kenya and sailing a small wooden craft alone in the Bras D'Or Lakes of Nova Scotia. His interest in people and curiosity about the world was remarkable.



As the owner for more than 30 years of Livingstone Painting, customers and business associates joined his network of friends. Malcolm was much loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.



He is survived by his mother, Bertha Ross Livingstone; four sisters, Laura Livingstone (Anthony Benson), Mary Farrell (David Farrell), Christina Livingstone (Mike Van Oort), Elizabeth Livingstone (Joseph Halby); nephews, Samuel Van Oort, John Lucas Van Oort, Ian Farrell and Erik Farrell. He was predeceased by his father, Daniel A. Livingstone.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Independent Animal Rescue of Durham.



