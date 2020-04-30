|
Malinda Louise Grierson Cromartie
Durham
Malinda Louise Grierson Cromartie was born February 10, 1940 and passed away April 24, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Gladys and Walter Grierson. She went to radiology school at Duke University from 1972-1974. She had a successful career and was an instructor at the Radiology School at the former Durham County General Hospital from 1980-1993.
Linda had been in Durham since 1972 and raised three daughters. In 1973 she met the love of her life, Ronald Lee Cromartie. April 28th, 2020 would have been their 41st wedding anniversary.
Linda was a Master Gardener and her yard was enjoyed by everyone that ever came by. She was an accomplished cooked and her famous pickles and apple butter were enjoyed by many friends.
She was proceeded in death by her daughter Karen Hansgen and is survived by her Husband, Ronald Lee Cromartie and daughters, Tamara Marie Hansgen and Mary Beth Hansgen Paulson and a stepson Kerwin Cromartie. She is also survived by her precious grandchildren whom she adored, Anna Nicole Hughes, David Grey Hughes, Emmett Leland Hansgen White, Elisabeth Grier Paulson, David Freeman Paulson III and Mia Kaycee Cromartie, Qu'Rhon Pitts, Isaiah Jemal Cromartie and Quinton Cromartie. Linda was beloved by her Church family, and many long-time friends.
Due to the horrible current circumstance, we are unable to have a service currently. A memorial for Linda will be held later.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Urban Ministries of Durham or to Elizabeth Street United Methodist Church Building Funds in Durham 1209 Elizabeth Street Durham NC 27701.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 30, 2020