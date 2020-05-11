Mamie Jo Tedder



January 6, 1930 - May 2, 2020



Durham, NC



Mamie Jo Tedder, 90, of Durham, passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of Saturday morning, May 2. She had been a Durham resident since the passing of her husband of 62 years, Jonathan Lee Tedder, Jr., in 2013. At that time Jo Tedder moved to Durham from Dunwoody, GA, to be close to her children. She was known as Jo Jo to her family and friends. During her time in Durham, she lived at the Croasdaile Village Retirement Community. Jo recently moved to hospice care at her grandson's farm in Orange County. She was surrounded by family at the time of her death.



Jo Jo grew up on a small farm, trained as a nurse, and provided end-of-life care for several relatives. She loved gardening and house projects, enjoyed cooking, and was especially proud of her creamed eggs and chocolate crumb cake, which she served to her children and grandchildren during the holidays. She played tennis well into her seventies.



Jo is survived by her four daughters, Jan Tedder, Robin Trawick, Diane Tedder and Amy Andorfer, their husbands, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



A small memorial gathering for the immediate family will take place soon. In time, her ashes will be interred, next to those of her late husband, in Atlanta.



