Mrs. Mandy Andrews Jeffries
Durham
Mrs. Mandy Andrews Jeffries, 91, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living. Mrs. Jeffries was a lifelong resident of Durham County. She was predeceased by her parents, John Marshall Andrews and Salina Roycroft Andrews; and her husband of 58 years, Howard L. Jeffries, who passed away in 2005. She was a member of Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church and retired from Liggett & Myers Tobacco Company.
Mrs. Jeffries is survived by her sons, Howard Lamberth "Jeff" Jeffries, Jr., (Alice Mann); grandson, Howard Lamberth "Trey" Jeffries, III (Georgine); and great-grandchildren, Theodore Robert Jeffries, Genevieve Cristina Jeffries.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 19th at Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church with Rev. Larry Bowden, Rev. Kathie Wilkinson and Rev. Douglas Byrd officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the burial in the Fellowship Hall.
Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations can be made to Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church: 5731 N. Roxboro St., Durham, NC 27712.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 18, 2019