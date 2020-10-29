Marcia Lanette Perry
April 22, 1963 - October 26, 2020
Durham
The family of Ms. Marcia Lanette Perry, age 57, wishes to announce her passing which occurred on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Hock Family Pavilion.
Viewing for Ms. Marcia Lanette Perry will take place on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701.
A celebration of life will be held at Fisher Memorial United Holy Church, 420 East Piedmont Avenue, Durham, North Carolina 27707, on Friday, October 30th at 12:00 noon with Elder James Blake delivering the Words of Comfort.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargett-celebration.com