Marcia Lanette Perry
1963 - 2020
Marcia Lanette Perry

April 22, 1963 - October 26, 2020

Durham

The family of Ms. Marcia Lanette Perry, age 57, wishes to announce her passing which occurred on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Hock Family Pavilion.

Viewing for Ms. Marcia Lanette Perry will take place on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701.

A celebration of life will be held at Fisher Memorial United Holy Church, 420 East Piedmont Avenue, Durham, North Carolina 27707, on Friday, October 30th at 12:00 noon with Elder James Blake delivering the Words of Comfort.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargett-celebration.com

Published in Herald Sun on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Fisher Memorial United Holy Church
Funeral services provided by
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
