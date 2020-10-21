1/1
Marcus "Marc" Smith
Marcus "Marc" Stephen Smith

Durham

Marcus Stephen Smith, 68, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Duke Regional Hospital. He was born in Opp, Alabama, the son of the late Marvin Junior Smith and Ouida Stanley Smith.

Marc was a graduate from N.C. State University, Class of 1978, with a B.S. in Environmental Design from the School of Design. He owned The Smith Architectural Practice for 32 years and built many relationships with local churches and hospitals during his career. In addition, he and his wife, along with their daughter Erin, supported their other daughter Ashlyn as Business Manager at Spicy Green Gourmet, LLC. His greatest joys were his grandboys, Ryder and Carter. He loved playing LEGOS, printing pictures and enjoying Froot Loops and sleepovers with them.

Marc is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, JoAnn Smith. Together they shared a beautiful life together as soulmates and best friends. He is also survived by his daughters, Erin Bryanne Smith Spain (Tate) and Ashlyn Brittany Smith (fiancé, Scott Sullivan); and grandboys, Ryder Brown Spain and Carter Grady Spain. He is also survived by his dog, Miss Lilly.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22nd at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Creedmoor, N.C. with Rev. Jimmy Chalmers and Rev. David Herman officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each family household may sit together, but anyone not in your family must be at least 6 feet from you. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms to stay home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Duke Children's Hospital (Pediatric Cardiology) online at www.gifts.duke.edu/dch and to eat a sandwich at Spicy Green Gourmet Café & Catering: 2945 South Miami Blvd., Suite 126, Durham, NC 27703.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Oct. 21, 2020.
