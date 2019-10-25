|
Margaret Louise Lancaster Andrews
March 13, 1931 - October 17, 2019
Garner
Margaret L. Andrews, 88, of Garner, NC died October 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the St. Andrews Methodist Church, 1201 Maxwell Street, Raleigh, NC. Visitation will be held at 12:00 Noon with the service following at 1:00 PM. Margaret is survived by her five children: Bill and wife Sherie, Robbie and wife Patty, daughter Deborah, son Ricky and Tricia and husband Randy, sister Shirley L. Strickland, sister-in-law Shirley Andrews along with several nieces and nephews. Margaret was beloved by her children, 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She was an avid gardener and quilter. Mrs. Andrews was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Billy Earl Andrews, Sr. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Hospice Care team and to the private caregivers that provided excellent care to their Mom.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 25, 2019