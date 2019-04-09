|
|
Margaret Barbee Leahy
Durham
Margaret Barbee Leahy, 91, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at August Estates at Umstead Pines, Durham. Born in Chatham County, Ms. Leahy was the daughter of the late John Vossie Horton and Cora Lee Farrar Horton. Mrs. Leahy was also preceded in death by two husbands, William John Leahy and Roy Odell Barbee. She was a retired accountant with UNC Medical Center.
Ms. Leahy is survived by two daughters, Susan Barbee and husband John Beverly, Kathy Shuping and husband Jim; grandchildren, Breean Gates, Justin Gates and wife Jennifer, Chelsea Kirk and husband Aaron, Ellen Tuck and husband Dustin; and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Martha's Chapel Christian Church, Apex, with Rev. Bob Brinson officiating.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 9, 2019