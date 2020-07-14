Margaret C. Miller



July 22, 1935 - July 12, 2020



Mebane



On Sunday, July 12 Marie Miller passed away and went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11:00AM at Little River Church Cemetery with Pastor Chuck Link officiating. The family requests all Covid-19 protocols and guidelines apply at the service.



Marie was born in the Caldwell community of Orange County to the late Ed Carden and Annie Riley Carden. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband of fifty years, Hamilton Miller and sisters Mildred Cash and Evelyn Jones.



She is survived by her loving family including her son, James Miller (JoAnn); daughter, Jan Dunn (Joel); four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Marie retired from Liggett Myers Tobacco Co. in 1985. She was a member of the Little River Presbyterian Church and really enjoyed singing in the choir. Her pleasure was spending time with family and friends.



The family thanks everyone at Compass Healthcare Hawfields for their love and excellent care of mother in the final months of her life. Also thanks to AuthoraCare Hospice Care.



In lieu of flowers memorial my be sent to Little River Presbyterian Church, 4211 Little River Church Road, Hurdle Mills, NC 27541. Walker's Funeral Home of Hillsborough is assisting the Miller family.



