Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Margaret Cole Brooks

Margaret Cole Brooks Obituary
Margaret Cole Brooks

Efland

Mrs. Margaret Cole Brooks, 81, passed away on Saturday, February 23. She was born in Orange County to the late Cleo Thomas Cole and Mary Elizabeth Smith Cole. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brooks was preceded in death by her husband, William Kenneth Brooks; son Kenneth Dale Bateman; brother, Buddy Cole; and sister, Dorothy Hicks.

Mrs. Brooks is survived by her three sons, Russell Bateman and wife Lois, Ricky Bateman, and Donnie Bateman and significant other Sandy Wilson; sister, Jean Kenyon and husband Tommy; eleven grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.

A Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at Clements Funeral Chapel in Hillsborough on Tuesday, February 26 with the Rev. Jamie McDonald officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 25 at Clements Funeral Home in Hillsborough.

Flowers are acceptable; Donations may be made to the , 460 Park Rd. Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 24, 2019
