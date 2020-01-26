Home

Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Roxboro Presbyterian Church
Roxboro, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Roxboro Presbyterian Church
Roxboro, NC
View Map

Margaret Dickerson Hughes


1932 - 2020
Margaret Dickerson Hughes Obituary
Margaret Dickerson Hughes

October 27, 1932 - January 24, 2020

Roxboro

Margaret Dickerson Hughes, 87, of Roxboro, died Friday, January 24, 2020. Born in Person County, Mrs. Hughes was the daughter of the late Lester T. and Vallie Westbrooks Dickerson, wife of the late Dr. Charles W. Hughes and mother of the late June Lunsford, and sister to the late, Lester Thomas Dickerson Jr., Bera D. Yarborough, Frances D. Rudder, and Mattie Lou D. Winstead. Mrs. Hughes was a member of Roxboro Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Hughes was a member of Roxboro Presbyterian Church.

Mrs. Hughes is survived by her daughter, Ann Hughes of Roxboro and her grandson, Charles David Lunsford, of Roxboro.

Visitation will be held 1-2PM Monday at the Roxboro Presbyterian Church with the memorial service to follow at 2PM with the Rev. Evan Walker and the Dr. M. David Chambers officiating. A private family burial will follow in Burchwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Roxboro Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 419, Roxboro, NC, 27573.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 26, 2020
