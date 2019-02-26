Services TYNDALL FUNERAL HOME 1005 N. Church St. Mount Olive , NC 28365-1318 (919) 658-2303 Visitation 1:00 PM TYNDALL FUNERAL HOME 1005 N. Church St. Mount Olive , NC 28365-1318 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM TYNDALL FUNERAL HOME 1005 N. Church St. Mount Olive , NC 28365-1318 View Map Margaret F. Bradshaw

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Margaret F. Bradshaw



Oct 16 1924 - Feb 24 2019



Mount Olive



Margaret Ferrell Bradshaw passed away Sunday afternoon, Feb. 24, at Wayne Hospital after having enjoyed a long, happy, and healthy life for 94 years.



The family will receive friends at Tyndall Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Dr. Dennis Atwood will preside. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery.



Flowers are welcome, or memorial gifts may be sent to First Baptist Church, PO Box 239, Mount Olive, NC 28365.



Mrs. Bradshaw is survived by nephews, Tom Ferrell and wife, Milly, and Alex Ferrell and wife, Anna, and their sons, all of Mount Olive; a great-nephew, Danny Street and family of Nahunta; and several other nieces and nephews from the Bradshaw family. Also surviving is a special friend for over 70 years, Mary Dallas Sutton of Mount Olive; and several cousins, including a special cousin, Edna Smith House of Mount Olive.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Marvin Bradshaw; parents, Eugene Thomas Ferrell Sr. and Fonnie Smith Ferrell; and her brother and sister-in-law, E. T. "Tommie" Ferrell Jr. and Goldie Ferrell.



After her marriage to Mr. Bradshaw, they lived in Wilmington for a while, but ultimately made Durham their home during their careers; he a denture craftsman, and she, an executive secretary at Duke University School of Law.



After they retired, they relocated to Roxboro for a short time, returning to her home town of Mount Olive to enjoy the remainder of their years, and were members of First Baptist Church of Mount Olive.



A Tyndall service Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries