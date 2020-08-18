Margaret "Peggy" Rigsbee Harris,
Durham
Margaret "Peggy" Rigsbee Harris, 89, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home in Durham. She was born in Durham to the late Coley and Julia Hackney Rigsbee.
Mrs. Harris retired as and administrator with the State of Maryland.
Mrs. Harris is survived by her husband of 71 years, Thomas Edward Harris; sons, Michael Steven Harris (Jamie), Edward Stanley Harris (Heide), Thomas Randal Harris (Margaret), Martin Gregory Harris, Timothy Cole Harris (Shirley); grandchildren, Matthew, Lindsay, Mike, Rick, Melissa, Amanda, Amy, Thomas, Jackie, Sydney, Cole; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Wayne Rigsbee, Richard Riggsbee; and sister, Faye Mecham.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. on Wednesday, August 19th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20th at Cole-Womble Family Cemetery in Chapel Hill. Face coverings will be required.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
