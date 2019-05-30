Services Clements Funeral Service 1105 BROAD ST Durham , NC 27705 (919) 286-1224 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Park View Baptist Church Durham , NC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Park View Baptist Church Durham , NC View Map Burial Following Services Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery Mt Gilead Church Rd. Chatham County , NC View Map Margaret Howard

Mrs. Margaret Howard, 91, of Durham died peacefully in her home on May 25, 2019. A native of Chatham County, she was the wife of 60 years to Mr. Wilbur L Howard who predeceased her. She was the daughter of Nettie Johnson Lasater and Judd Enever Lasater. She retired from Durham County Schools as a teacher assistant. Mrs. Howard was also an excellent homemaker, and for many years, she kept the financial records for her husband's business, Howard's Upholstery.



As a member of Park View Baptist Church, she served as an active member for many years in various roles such as Sunday School President, tape ministry delivery, and flower committee chairman.



Survivors include her two daughters, Cathy Bowman, and her husband Steve of Bahama, and their daughter Stephanie Sousa of Gastonia, husband Lee and precious great grandson Adrian Joseph Sousa, and Beth Reynolds, husband David of North Wilkesboro, and their children Melissa Reynolds of Wilkesboro, and Kevin Reynolds. One sister also survives Mrs. Howard, Shirley Barbee of Durham. She was predeceased in death by her siblings, Geraldine Petty, Dwight Lasater, and Wilbur Lasater.



Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Park View Baptist Church in Durham. Burial will be at the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery on Mt Gilead Church Rd. in Chatham County immediately following the service. The Howard family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 pm before the service at the church.



A special thank you goes to her caregivers including Margaret Lee, Jane Rhew, Rheda Iacia, and Comfort Keepers. Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions may be made to Park View Baptist Church, 2500 Acadia Street, Durham, NC 27704, or Heartland Hospice at 4505 Falls of Neuse Road, Suite 650, Raleigh, NC 27609.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Published in HeraldSun on May 30, 2019