Margaret Jean Latta
September 12, 1941-June 24, 2020
Cedar Grove
Margaret Jean Latta, 78, died June 24, 2020, in Duke University Med. Center in Durham, NC. She was the daughter of the late Isaac and Ida McCandies Satterfield.
She retired from Walmart in Hillsborough, NC
Private Service INVITATION ONLY-June 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home. Burial in Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery.
Survivors are husband, Daniel Latta; sister, Annie Dean Holman and cousins, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing June 28, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 27, 2020.