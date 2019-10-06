|
Margaret Overby Averett
Durham
Margaret Overby Averett, 88, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Mrs. Averett was born August 29, 1931 to the late Pleasant Cain Overby, Sr. and Callie Couch Overby. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Averett was predeceased by husbands, Jimmie Coggin, Jr. and Bill Averett, her only child Jimmie Coggin, III and five siblings: Pleasant Overby, Jr., Charles Overby, Bruce Overby, Katie Overby Blake, and an infant sister.
A native of Durham, Mrs. Averett attended school in Durham, and then received her RN from Mercy Hospital in Charlotte. She worked as a nurse in Charlotte and at Duke until her retirement at age 60. Mrs. Averett had many friends and was an active member of Durham's Asbury United Methodist Church.
Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, who would like to thank her niece, Jan Blake Beecher, for her years of care and dedication to Margaret.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 10 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Rev. Wesley Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Clements Funeral Home.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 6, 2019