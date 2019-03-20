Home

Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Hester Baptist Church
Oxford, NC
Margaret Yancey


1954 - 2019
Margaret Yancey Obituary
Margaret Yancey

Oxford

It is with great sadness that the family of Ms. Margaret Yancey (born August 26, 1954) announces her passing on March 18, 2019. She is survived by her sisters Judith Y. Miller of Raleigh, NC, Nell Y. Keith of Creedmoor, and brother Charles Oscar Yancey (Helen) of Oxford. She will be greatly missed by her niece, Leslie Magnanti (Michael), nephew, N. Ryan Yancey, and her beloved cockapoo, Sadie. The funeral service is scheduled for Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Hester Baptist Church in Oxford, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, 5121 Kingdom Way, Suite 305, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 20, 2019
