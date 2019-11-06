Home

Clements Funeral Service
148 N Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-8002
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Baptist Church

Margarette Carden Ward

Margarette Carden Ward Obituary
Margarette Carden Ward

Durham

Margarette Carden Ward, 89, went home to be with Jesus on November 4, 2019 at Brookshire Nursing Home in Hillsborough. She was born in Hillsborough, the daughter of the late Maurice Winston Carden and Martha Elizabeth Carden. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ward was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Bruce Ward, Jr. and her brother, Michael Thomas Carden.

Mrs. Ward retired from Holmes Oil Company after many years of service. She was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and a long-time member and Sunday School teacher at Immanuel Baptist Church. She was a graduate from Braggtown High School. She enjoyed listening to Bluegrass music and going to the beach and mountains. Her greatest love was spending time with her son, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mom, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Ward is survived by her son, Arthur Bruce Ward III (Beth); sister, Marie Amidon (Richard); sister-in-law, Gail Carden; grandchildren, Carrie Colindres (Marco), Margarette Wrenn (Tommy), Vicki Clayton (Scott); 4 great-grandchildren, Ashton, Aubree, Ellie, and Layton, and an abundance of nieces and nephews.

Margarette will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Immanuel Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, November 9 with Pastor Earl Echols officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to the Immanuel Baptist Church, Music Department, 3610 Hillandale Rd, Durham, NC 27705.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 6, 2019
