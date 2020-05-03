Margie Pauline Mangum
Durham
Margie Pauline Mangum 81, finished her earthly journey and entered into eternal life on May 1, 2020, after a valiant fight with Parkinson's disease. A faithful servant of God who read her Bible daily, had a quiet nature, and a kind lovely humble soul. She stayed strong even when she couldn't articulate the changes that were happening to her from the progression of this cruel disease. In the last two months, it robbed her of mind and body but did not take her gentle spirit.
She was born December 9, 1938, in Rocky Mount, NC to Elbert & Lottie (Wheeler) Cherry. She was raised on a farm where she developed her strong work ethic picking tobacco and cotton. After many years with Durham Public Schools, she retired as a cafeteria worker from Glenn School Elementary in December 2000.
On May 27, 1976, she married a wonderful man, William "Bill" Mangum. Together they created a loving, happy, and enjoyable life until his passing on June 3, 2014.
Never needing or asking for much, her family was what was most important to her. She enjoyed watching tv, eating different foods, Sunday lunches after church, reading romance novels, drinking her favorite flavored lattes, her variety of candies, reminiscing, and just the simple pleasure in life.
Margie will be dearly missed by her two daughters Paula (Phil) Morgan and Pam Taylor, 3 step-children Calvin Mangum, Wayne Mangum & Elaine Johnson, the best granny to 2 granddaughters Pamela (David) Beugnot & Christina (Rudy) Free and 5 very cherished great-grandchildren, Robbert, Stacy & Allen Beugnot and Grant & Georgia Jackson, 4 siblings, William "Buddy" (Ro) Cherry, Allen (Elba) Cherry, Barbara (Charles) Jones, Roger Cherry, many loving nieces, and nephews and her loyal furry companion Booboo.
She was preceded in death by a step-daughter Diane Mangum Nash, 5 older siblings, L.Cherry Edward Cherry, Marie Cherry Ford, Louise Cherry Ezzell, and Nancy Cherry Strickland,
The family would like to thank Duke Hospice for their guidance, tenderness, and compassion during this difficult time. They were a valuable wealth of knowledge in these unchartered waters for us. In lieu of flowers, Margie would be honored if you donated to the Emergency Chaplains 3218 N Roxboro St, Durham, NC 27704. This organization held a special place in her heart since the passing of her late husband Bill Mangum.
And for those that knew her she always showed her thankfulness for the kind words and deeds with these words' "God will bless you!"
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Sun on May 3, 2020.