Mariah Bernell Davis Edgerton



April 23, 1947- July 12, 2019



Durham, NC



Mariah Bernell Davis Edgerton transitioned from this life into eternal rest the morning of July 12, 2019. She was the sixth of eleven children born to the late Felton and Lois Jones Davis of Louisburg, NC. on April 23, 1947.



Mariah was preceded in death by her parents, Felton and Lois Jones Davis, and one brother Theotis Davis, She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of twenty-four years, Theodore Edgerton, two sisters, Etta D. Slade (James) of Olney, MD, and Anna D. Manning of Louisburg, along with seven brothers, Felton Davis of Warrenton, NC, Joseph Davis of Louisburg, NC, James Davis of Carteret, NJ, Fred Davis (Cathy) of Capitol Heights, MD, Bennie Davis (Teresa), of Louisburg, NC, Raymond Davis, of Atlanta, GA, and Glenwood Davis, of Marietta, GA, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones. Her wake will be held on Friday, July 19, from 6:00 -7:00 pm at Lakeview Missionary Baptist Church, located at 3411 Dearborn Drive in Durham, NC. Funeral services will take place at Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Louisburg, NC, located at 229 Walnut Grove Church Road. The viewing starts at 11:00 am, and the service will begin at noon. Richardson's Funeral Home in Louisburg, NC, is providing mortuary services. Published in HeraldSun on July 17, 2019