|
|
Marianna (Manna) Sherman Jaeger
June 4, 1940 - March 15, 2020
Durham
Marianna (Manna) Sherman Jaeger passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Duke Home Care and Hospice.
Marianna was born June 4, 1940 in Seaford, DE to the late Robert Roger Sherman and Mary Carter Brown Sherman. She was the granddaughter of the late Karl Kinder Brown; a prominent Delaware banker and her maternal family were some of the earlier settlers in Delaware having received an original Land Grant in 1775.
In 1958 Marianna arrived in Durham to attend nursing school at Duke University. Except for five years when she lived in New Orleans, LA and Chicago, IL, she has made Durham her home. She had a very fulfilling career in nursing at the Durham VA Medical Center, retiring in 2002 after 32 ½ years of service. She was a member of Elizabeth Street United Methodist Church and an avid bridge player.
Marianna is predeceased by her parents, Mary and Bob Sherman, her sister and brother in law, Marjorie and Bill Coffman, a granddaughter, Katherine Mary Jaeger and a nephew, Joseph Michael Sherman.
She is survived by her sons John Ashley and wife Margaret of Minooka, IL, Robert Jeffrey and wife Amy of Fuquay-Varina, NC, and David Arthur of Durham, NC; Two brothers, Robert Roger Sherman, Jr., and Michael Carter Sherman and wife Deborah of Carlsbad, CA; Grandchildren Michelle, John, Sophia, James, Joe, Jessica, and Robbie; Five great grandchildren; Several nieces and nephews; Aunt and Uncle Karl and Nancy Brown of Seaford, DE; the father of her children, Dr. Boi Jon Jaeger and wife Ann of Alexandria, VA; and her longtime companion Linson L. Thompson of Durham, NC.
Visitation will be at Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, 1113 W. Main Street, Durham, NC 27701 on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 4:30-5:45pm. A Memorial Service will follow in the Chapel of Hall-Wynne at 6:00pm.
Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Seaford, DE on March 21, 2020 at 11:00am.
The Jaeger family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 17, 2020