Services McClure Funeral Service - Mebane 1308 South Third Street Mebane , NC 27302 (919) 563-3561 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McClure Funeral and Cremation Service 1308 South Third Street Mebane , NC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Oak Grove Baptist Church Marie Albright

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marie Holmes Albright



Efland



Marie Albright, 90, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on February 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late George Wilburn and Ala Howard Holmes, and the wife of the late Melvin Albright. She retired from the Orange County School System, working in Food Services and After-School Care at Efland Cheeks Elementary for many years. She was a long-time member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, where she served in many capacities, including teaching Sunday school for many years.



Survivors include her daughters, Dianne Albright Ashley, Sherri Albright Tutor (Scott), brother, Thomas Truitt Holmes, all of Efland; grandchildren, Christopher Ashley (Jameka), Kelly Ashley (Kenji), Kendall Tutor Moore (Nathan), Jacob Tutor; 6 great grandchildren and one due in March; 2 great-great grandsons; and a host of very special nieces and nephews.



Other than her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brothers, J.D. Holmes, Leonard Holmes and her son in-law Gerald Ashley.



The family will receive friends on Friday March 1, 2019 from 6-8pm at McClure Funeral and Cremation Service in Mebane and at other times at her residence. A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Saturday March 2, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Clarence Toney and Rev. Chris Hamblen officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery.



Our family extends heartfelt thanks to our Mother's caregivers, especially Christine Thames, who lovingly cared for our mother during the last year of her life, and during her final days. Thanks also to Hospice of Alamance and Caswell. Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries