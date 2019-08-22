Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705
919-286-1224
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church
806 Clarendon St
Durham, NC
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Asbury United Methodist Church

Marie Robeson


1932 - 2019
Marie Robeson Obituary
Marie Burns Robeson

July 1, 1932 - August 19, 2019

Durham

Marie Burns Robeson, 87, of Durham passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Croasdaile Village Retirement Community, Durham. Born in Hickory, Mrs. Robeson was the daughter of the late Edgar Leroy Burns and Edna White Burns. .

Mrs. Robeson was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Isley Robeson. She is survived by a son, Robert Robeson and wife Marsha; a daughter, Lu Robeson and husband Patrick Dowdee; and grandchildren, Kathleen Elizabeth Robeson, Kelly Christine Robeson, Hannah Marie Slater and Sean Robert Slater.

Mrs. Robeson went to Charlotte Memorial Nursing School and completed her Nursing Education degree at Duke University. She taught over one hundred nurses while she was a nursing instructor at Watts School of Nursing. Mrs. Robeson began working in Nursing Administration as the Assistant Director of Nursing at Watts Hospital and at her retirement she was the Vice President of Nursing at Durham Regional Hospital. She also served as the President of the N.C. Board of Nursing during the 1990s. Mrs. Robeson was always an avid supporter of nurses and healthcare education.

Mrs. Robeson was particularly proud of being a Duke University alumni; and always supportive of Duke intercollegiate athletics.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, August 23 at Asbury United Methodist Church with Rev. Wes Neal officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 806 Clarendon St, Durham, NC 27705.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 22, 2019
