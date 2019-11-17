|
Marilyn Terrell
November 27, 1940 - November 14, 2019
Hillsborough
Marilyn Terrell, 78, passed away on November 14, 2019 at her residence. She was married to the late Thomas E. Terrell from 1958 – 2008. She worked as a licensed cosmetologist and retired in 1979. After retiring she had a passion for gardening, home decorating, her dogs, attending car shows, shopping and later in life her pet rabbit, Suzie.
She is survived by her daughters; Sherry Lynch (Brian) of Va. Beach, Va. and Terri Terrell (Michael Edwards) of Mebane. A sister Wendy Keck (Tim Robinson) of Greensboro, two grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 1 niece.
Other than her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice and Thelma Cheek.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday November 19 from 5-7 at McClure Funeral Service in Mebane. A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday November 20 in the McClure Funeral Chapel in Mebane. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.mcclurefuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 17, 2019