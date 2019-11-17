Home

POWERED BY

Services
McClure Funeral Service - Mebane
1308 South Third Street
Mebane, NC 27302
(919) 563-3561
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McClure Funeral Service - Mebane
1308 South Third Street
Mebane, NC 27302
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
McClure Funeral Service - Mebane
1308 South Third Street
Mebane, NC 27302
View Map

Marilyn Terrell


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Terrell Obituary
Marilyn Terrell

November 27, 1940 - November 14, 2019

Hillsborough

Marilyn Terrell, 78, passed away on November 14, 2019 at her residence. She was married to the late Thomas E. Terrell from 1958 – 2008. She worked as a licensed cosmetologist and retired in 1979. After retiring she had a passion for gardening, home decorating, her dogs, attending car shows, shopping and later in life her pet rabbit, Suzie.

She is survived by her daughters; Sherry Lynch (Brian) of Va. Beach, Va. and Terri Terrell (Michael Edwards) of Mebane. A sister Wendy Keck (Tim Robinson) of Greensboro, two grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 1 niece.

Other than her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice and Thelma Cheek.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday November 19 from 5-7 at McClure Funeral Service in Mebane. A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday November 20 in the McClure Funeral Chapel in Mebane. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.mcclurefuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McClure Funeral Service - Mebane
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -