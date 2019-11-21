|
Marion Laird
January 28, 1929 - November 12, 2019
Chapel Hill
Marion Laird, 90, of Chapel Hill died on November 12, 2019. She was born in Atlanta, GA and grew up in Columbia, SC. She graduated from Coker College in Hartsville, SC in 1949 and married Norman M. Laird in 1950, with whom she raised three children: Norman M. Laird Jr., Margaret Leslie Schaefer and Nancy Laird Shanahan. The Laird family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service of Durham, NC.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 21, 2019