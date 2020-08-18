Marion Louise Sanford Beasley
Durham
Marion Louise Sanford Beasley, 90, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 with her daughter Kathy and her son Alan by her side. She is the daughter of her late parents, Marion Polk Sanford and Lucy Sanford Holland of Bahama. She was born in Stem and raised in Bahama along with her brother, Edward O. Sanford.
Mrs. Beasley was a proud 1953 graduate at The Watts School of Nursing. She began her career in 1955 as the head nurse of Labor and Delivery at Watts Hospital. She was considered a pioneer for the working women in her profession and was very well respected by her colleagues. Ms. Beasley absolutely loved former patients over the years coming up to her and saying thank you for taking care of them and their children during their births. She officially retired from Labor and Delivery in 1994. She was extremely independent, ultra protective and committed to her friends and family.
She was currently a devoted and beloved choir member at Mount Bethel UMC in Bahama, NC. Everyone in Bahama and Durham certainly knew her passion for her ballroom dancing at Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Durham. She loved to approach almost anyone to share her dancing stories and photos.
Mrs. Beasley is predeceased by her son, Robbie and husband Terry; her brother Edward O. Sanford. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kathy Burger of Raleigh; son, Alan of Durham; nephew, Joe Morgan Jr. and wife Kay and their family; nephew, Charles Sanford and wife Nancy and their family, and her niece Debbie Andersen and husband Gary and her family. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren, Kelly Trainor and her husband Wayne and their family; and Ryanne Allocca and her family.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19th at Runnymede 3614 Red Mountain Road Rougemont, NC 27572. Immediately following, a brief service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church: P.O. Box 27, Bahama, NC 27503.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
.