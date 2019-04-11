Marion Mae Hicks Rosemond



March 22, 1923 - April 7, 2019



Hillsborough



Marion Mae Hicks Rosemond, 96, passed away April 7, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital. Born and raised in Orange County, Mrs. Rosemond was the daughter of the late Shellie Stephen Hicks and Unie Mae Sykes Hicks. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rosemond was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Edward Rosemond; two brothers, James Leonard Hicks and Larry Hugh Hicks, Sr.



She is survived by her daughter, Helen Rosemond Bass and husband, Steve Bass and a granddaughter, Brittany Nicole Bass. She was a 1944 graduate of Watts School of Nursing and worked with doctors in private practice. Later she was employed at Duke University for thirty years until retirement.



The family will receive visitors from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Walker's Funeral Home, 204 N. Churton Street, Hillsborough. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, April 11th at Walker's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Hillsborough Town Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to . A special thank you to her caregivers Paula and Melissa Oxendine. Thank you for all of your love and support.



