Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc
2502 Hwy 55
Durham, NC 27713
(919) 598-8496
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
Pilgrim United Church of Christ
3011 Academy Rd
Durham, NC
Marion Stanley


Marion L Stanley

July 10, 1924- June 7, 2019

Durham

Mrs. Marion L. Fogg Stanley, daughter of the late David D. Fogg and the late Marion L. Fuller Fogg was born on July 10, 1924 in Waterbury, CT. She passed away peacefully from this life on Friday, June 7, 2019 after a brief illness at the North Carolina Memorial Hospital at Chapel Hill.

Marion was born and raised in Waterbury, CT and was a graduate of Crosby High School Class of 1942. She was predeceased by her husband, James H. Stanley in 2002. They were married in 1943 and moved to New Haven where they raised five children: the late Rodney Stanley of New Haven, CT, Lezley Two Bears of Durham, NC, Karen Davis of Durham, NC, Robin Stanley of Hyattsville, MD and Stephen Stanley of New Haven, CT.

While living in New Haven, Marion was an active member of the Dixwell Avenue United Church of Christ and more recently a very active member of Pilgrim UCC in Durham. Marion earned a degree from the University of New Hampshire and was last employed as a Sage Advocate for the New Haven (CT) Legal Assistance Association. Marion was an avid bowler, seamstress and matriarch of her family which, in addition to her 5 children, included 13 grandchildren, 18 great- grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

The celebration of life of service will be held Saturday June 22, 2019 at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 3011 Academy Rd, Durham NC 27707. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pilgrim UCC Children's Christmas Fund in the name of Marion Stanley.
Published in HeraldSun on June 19, 2019
