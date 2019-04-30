Home

Marjorie B. Hines

Marjorie B. Hines Obituary
Marjorie B. Hines

Rougemont

Marjorie B. Hines, 91, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Parkview Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Surry Co, the daughter of the late Stoffel and Verda Burton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Henry Hines, Jr.; daughter, Sylvia Hines; and siblings, Phillip, Frances and Jimmie Burton. Ms. Hines was retired from GTE.

Ms. Hines is survived by her sons, Kenneth L. Hines, Danny Hines and wife Michelle, Gary S. Hines; grandchildren, Andrea Leithner, Matthew D. Hines; and brothers, Johnny Burton and S. Jackson Burton.

A funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, May 1st at Clements Funeral Chapel in Hillsborough with Pastor Barry Chambers officiating. Burial will follow at Centre Friends Meeting House. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Clements Funeral Home.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 30, 2019
