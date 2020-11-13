Marjorie L. Gilbreath
Durham
Marjorie L. Gilbreath, 90, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. Mrs. Gilbreath was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Thomas Garland Latta and Mamie Riley Latta. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gilbreath was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Gilbreath; son, Mark Gilbreath; and brother, Ted Latta.
Marjorie enjoyed spending time outdoors including working in her flower garden and greenhouse. She was a huge fan of Duke basketball and never missed a game. The most important cornerstone of her life was spending time with her family. Marjorie especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up before her eyes—partaking in all of their monumental achievements. When her great-grandchildren came along, the adventures started all over for Marjorie. She enjoyed reading and playing boardgames with grand and great-grand children.
Mrs. Gilbreath is survived by her daughter, Joan Haycraft; son-in-law, Sam Haycraft, III; grandchildren, Jennifer H. Gillette and husband Michael, Sam Haycraft, IV, Houston Gilbreath; great-grandchildren, Peyton Gillette and Wyatt Gillette; sister-in-law, Sue B. Latta; and nieces Angie Willis and husband Woody and Kim Hill.
A visitation will be held Sunday November 15, 2020 at 12:30-1:45 PM with the funeral service to follow at 2 PM at Clements Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots Program.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
.