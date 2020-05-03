Marjorie O. Andrews
1926 - 2020
Marjorie O. Andrews

Durham

Marjorie O. Andrews, age 93, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020. She was born November 9, 1926. Marjorie was a graduate of Oelwein High School and received a BS from Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa. She majored in education and taught for 6 years before she had children. Marjorie then dedicated the next 20 years to rearing her children while she co-founded Durham Dry Goods with her husband. Her last 15 years of employment were with Duke University. Marjorie loved life and was blessed with endless energy. She was a life long active member of her church and spent many years singing in the choir which were very important joys in her life. Marjorie played both the piano and the clarinet. Music was one of her special gifts. Marjorie's talents were many, but making truffles was probably at the top of the list!

Marjorie was devoted to her husband, children, and grandchildren. She married Jack J. Andrews in 1951 and together they had four children. Marjorie is a loving and devoted mother of Marsha A. Hurst (Durwood Hurst), Jann A. Leach (Tim Leach), Peter S. Andrews (Lynn Andrews), and Sarah A. Upchurch (Michael Upchurch). She was also blessed with three step children; Jill Andrews, Marty Andrews, and David Andrews. The crowning glory to her life are her 5 grandchildren; Paige Andrews, Alison Andrews, Janae Andrews, Julie Upchurch, and Jack Upchurch. Marjorie is also survived by her brother Harvey Olson and his wife Maria Olson. She was very blessed to have had close friendships with Teakie Welty, Heidi Miller, Mary Wine, Evelyn Tegnell, Fran Wells Glymph, and Eleanor Reynolds, among many others.

Preceded in death were her parents Theodore and Florence Olson, brother Stanley Olson, twin sisters June Parsons (Dave Parsons) and Jean Foley (Jim Foley). A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date to remember the woman that so many friends and family loved dearly. Marjorie, you made the world a better place; thank you for all the love and energy you gave to everyone. In lieu of flowers, if desired, friends may make donations to Heartland Hospice, 4505 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC 27609.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 entries
I had the privilege of singing and worshiping alongside Marge. Her grandkids were friends with my kids and our families shared many moments together. Condolences from The Stevens/Fye families.
Don Stevens
Friend
I would like to offer my sincere condolences, and please know that God will comfort your family throughout this difficult time (2 Thessalonians 2:16,17).
