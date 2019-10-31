|
Marjorie Parrish Fullwood Washington
April 22, 1923-October 10, 2019
Philadelphia
Marjorie Parrish Fullwood Washington 96, died on October 10, 2019 in Penn Hospice Rittenhouse, Philadephia, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Claude W. and Sula Ray Parrish.
Funeral November 2, 2019 at 12:00 PM in Cain's Chapel Baptist Church. Visitation one hour before service in the church. Burial in church cemetery.
Survivors are her son, John Wayne Fullwood (Afua) and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Public viewing- November 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 31, 2019