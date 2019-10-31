Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-3976
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cain's Chapel Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Cain's Chapel Baptist Church

Marjorie Washington


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Washington Obituary
Marjorie Parrish Fullwood Washington

April 22, 1923-October 10, 2019

Philadelphia

Marjorie Parrish Fullwood Washington 96, died on October 10, 2019 in Penn Hospice Rittenhouse, Philadephia, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Claude W. and Sula Ray Parrish.

Funeral November 2, 2019 at 12:00 PM in Cain's Chapel Baptist Church. Visitation one hour before service in the church. Burial in church cemetery.

Survivors are her son, John Wayne Fullwood (Afua) and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Public viewing- November 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -