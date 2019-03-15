Services Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Red Mountain Baptist Church Rougemont , NC View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Red Mountain Baptist Church Mark Dwayne Ellis

Obituary Condolences Flowers Mark Dwayne Ellis



Timberlake



Mark Dwayne Ellis, 56, heard "Well done, my good and faithful servant" from his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Heaven is rejoicing with this one being called home. Mark was one of the strongest, yet gentlest men you would have ever known. He was loving and caring and yet funny. He always put his family before himself. He was truly a selfless husband and father.



Left to cherish so many wonderful memories are: his high school sweetheart and wife of 31 years, Cindy Chambers Ellis; and his passion and legacy, his two sons: Lance Thomas and Cody Mark Ellis, two strong and courageous young men who were taught the goodness, kindness, love and rescue of God through Jesus Christ from their Daddy's lips, these 17 months as Mark battled brain cancer.



Also surviving are his mother, Shirley Hargis Ellis, brother Darrell Ellis (Marcie), his father-in-law, Rev. Herman M. Chambers, brother-in-law Boyd Lane Chambers (Peggy), niece, Karsyn Ellis and nephew, Chase Ellis.



Mark was predeceased by his father, William Thomas Ellis, mother-in-law, Frances Chambers, and brother -in-law, Eddie Chambers.



Mark was employed by PSNC Energy of Henderson as a Sales/Marketing Rep. for 31 years. Mark attended Gardner-Webb College, where he played baseball.



Mark coached many young men baseball and basketball over the years and shared his passion of the sports. But most importantly he displayed good sportsmanship.



Mark will be missed by many, but all can rest in the assurance that he is now rejoicing in heaven and suffering no more pain.



Visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6:00 -7:30 p.m. at Red Mountain Baptist Church, Rougemont, NC and other times in the home at 311 Holeman-Ashley Road, Timberlake, NC. The memorial service will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Red Mountain Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials can be made to Red Mountain Baptist Church Youth Ministry, P.O. Box 103 Rougemont, NC 27572.



Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries