Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269

Mark E. Plath


1957 - 2020
Mark E. Plath Obituary
Mark Ernest Plath

Durham

Mr. Mark Ernest Plath, 62, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Mark was born on July 1, 1957 to David and Marilyn Plath in Boston, MA. Mark, an airline Captain, was a member of the Pilot's Union and held a leadership position. He was also a flight instructor and an avid world traveler. Mark was a model railroad enthusiast and enjoyed building model airplanes, and playing the guitar. He enjoyed hiking, including the Appalachian Trail. A loving husband, adored brother, and indulgent uncle, he will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Ann Lusher Plath. He is survived by his wife, Lauren Leigh Durham-Plath; father, David William Plath; stepmother, Jacquetta Hill-Plath; brother-in-law, John Durham III.; sister Gail, and her husband Bruce Napell.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 15, 2020
