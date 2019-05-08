|
|
Marsha Guion Fancher
Durham
Marsha Guion Fancher, daughter of Col and Mrs. Robert P Thompson (deceased) USMA 1933 and great-granddaughter of Alanson M Randol, USMA 1864, passed away on April 18, 2019. She is mourned by her step-brother R. Sydney Kolls (Jeanne) and her step-sister Elizabeth M. Kolls (Thomes deceased) and her ex-husband Trion Duke Fancher, Jr. (deceased). Marsha loved being Aunt Marsha to 12 step-grandchildren and one great-step grandchild. She was admired by family and friends for her personal courage, loyalty, integrity and for her sense of humor even during difficult times. She was a member of the PEO Sisterhood, Chapel Hill knitting group and was active in the Five Oaks Homeowners Association. She was retired from Duke University.
Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham is in charge of arrangements.
Published in HeraldSun on May 8, 2019