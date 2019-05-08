Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224

Marsha Guion Fancher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marsha Guion Fancher Obituary
Marsha Guion Fancher

Durham

Marsha Guion Fancher, daughter of Col and Mrs. Robert P Thompson (deceased) USMA 1933 and great-granddaughter of Alanson M Randol, USMA 1864, passed away on April 18, 2019. She is mourned by her step-brother R. Sydney Kolls (Jeanne) and her step-sister Elizabeth M. Kolls (Thomes deceased) and her ex-husband Trion Duke Fancher, Jr. (deceased). Marsha loved being Aunt Marsha to 12 step-grandchildren and one great-step grandchild. She was admired by family and friends for her personal courage, loyalty, integrity and for her sense of humor even during difficult times. She was a member of the PEO Sisterhood, Chapel Hill knitting group and was active in the Five Oaks Homeowners Association. She was retired from Duke University.

Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham is in charge of arrangements.
Published in HeraldSun on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now