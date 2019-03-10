Marshall Faulkner Brame, Jr.



Roxboro



Marshall Faulkner Brame, Jr., 73, of 1792 Dirgie Mine Road, Roxboro, died March 5, 2019. Born in Durham County, he was the son of the late Marshall Faulkner Brame, Sr. and Helon Corina Carter Brame. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Carol Wheeler and Carson T. Brame.



Mr. Brame retired from Sears after 30 years of employment. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Apex and attended Somerset Baptist Church in Roxboro.



Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Emma R. Brame of the home; three children: Lisa Rigsbee of Wake Forest, Marsha Clay (Butch) and Andrea Brame, all of Durham; two special daughters: Lora Eckler and Jamie Philyaw; one brother, Robert Brame of Zebulon; two grandchildren: Julian Popp (Rebecca) and Lyndsi Tuck (Michael); one great-granddaughter, Annalyn "Tula" Tuck; several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Memorials may be made to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 1288 Mt. Pisgah Church Road, Apex, NC 27523 or Somerset Baptist Church, 141 Somerset Baptist Church Road, Roxboro, NC 27573.



Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary