Marshall Thomas Mangum, Jr.



August 25, 1941 - May 23, 2019



Durham



On Thursday May 23, 2019, Marshall Thomas Mangum, Jr. (Tommy) passed away at the age of 77.



Tommy was born on August 25, 1941, in Durham, NC to the late Ruth and Marshall Mangum. He graduated from Durham High School in 1959, continued his education at Wake Forest and received his business degree from Campbell University.



Tommy had a passion for helping others through his business, Mangum Financial Services and was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, serving as both Deacon and Elder.



Tommy was a man of faithfulness, gentleness, and grace; he had a calming influence on all those around him. He was a good friend to all and treasured their companionship. He delighted in dancing to the music of the '50s and '60s, fishing with his children and grandchildren and loved all sports, especially baseball. Throughout his life, he enjoyed painting with watercolors and sharing his works with his family.



Tommy is survived by his wife, Betsy, sons Tom, Whit, David, their spouses, nine grandchildren, his sisters, Kaye Howard and Faye Broughton, and treasured nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Tommy's life will be held Wednesday, May 29th at 2:00 pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Durham, NC. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the church parlor. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Tommy's honor to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham, NC 27707.



The family is being assisted by Hall-Wynne Funeral Service in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.hallwynne.com. Published in HeraldSun on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary