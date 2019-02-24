Services Memorial service 2:00 PM Hillsong Church 201 Culbreth Road Chapel Hill , NC View Map Send Flowers Martha Burnett Partin

February 16, 1948 - February 18, 2019



Chapel Hill



Martha Burnett Partin slipped gently into the Lord's presence on February 18, 2019 two days after her 71st birthday. She was surrounded by those she loved most, her family. Martha fought metastatic breast cancer for 8 years. She served faithfully alongside her beloved husband, Phil, for nearly 40 years in the Military Mission, Nav Neighbors and most recently the Cities Mission. Phil and Martha met The Navigators at East Carolina University in Greenville, NC where they formed a multitude of lifelong friendships. They worked with active duty military personnel at Ft. Bragg and Pope Air Force Base in Fayetteville, NC and at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, NC. For the past 18 years they have lived in Chapel Hill, NC, where Phil currently serves as the Raleigh-Durham City Director. Martha was hospitable, with her home open for folks from all walks of life including family, students, soldiers, airmen, marines, internationals and refugees. With her loving support, partnership and care for their home and children, she enabled Phil to serve on the Military Leadership Team for 20 years as he traveled often and extensively. Martha is remembered by those who loved and knew her best as witty, practical, intelligent, authentic, genuinely caring and fiercely loyal to her family, friends and God. All that knew her recognized her strong faith, loving heart, and generous spirit.



Martha is survived by Phillip Partin, husband, and children: son Stephen Partin and wife June and son Dempsey; daughter Sarah Partin and husband David and sons Hunter and Will; daughter Emily Partin; Sisters, Sarah Brown and husband Mike, Barbara Oakley, and husband David.



A memorial service will be held Saturday 9 March, at 2PM at Hillsong Church, 201 Culbreth Road, Chapel Hill NC 27517. Memorial Gifts may be made to: The Navigators, P.O. Box 6000, Colorado Springs CO. Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 24, 2019