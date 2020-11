Mrs. Martha Manley Gibson



May 15, 1927 - November 6, 2020



Durham



Mrs. Martha M. Gibson, 93, died Friday, November 6, 2020. Her service will be held at 12:30 pm on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday in the chapel from 12:00pm-12:30pm prior to the service. Masks are required for all viewings and services. The service may be viewed virtually by using zoom meeting ID#: 7455143350



